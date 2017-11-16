VERNON, Conn. (AP) — Police say Connecticut’s lieutenant governor was involved in a three-vehicle crash.

Authorities say the crash happened on Route 30 in Vernon Thursday morning. Police say a 43-year-old driver tried turning left, and drove into the path of a state-owned Ford carrying Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman.

Police say the two cars collided, and the force of the collision pushed the Ford into a Jeep stopped in traffic.

No injuries were reported. Police say both the Ford and the Jeep needed to be towed from the scene.

The driver that initiated the crash has been citied for failing to give the right of way.

Wyman announced later that day she would not run for governor in 2018. WVIT-TV reports she said during the announcement that she was fine after the crash.