BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Police say two people were shot and killed over the weekend in Louisiana’s capital city.

Baton Rouge police tell The Advocate that officers found a man shot outside an auto detail shop early Sunday and a woman dead behind the wheel of her car Saturday. Police do not have motives or suspects in either case.

Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. says 36-year-old Byron Jenkins was killed in Sunday’s shooting and a 23-year-old woman who was also hurt went to a hospital with injuries that did not appear life-threatening.

Police say 40-year-old Alfreda Mills was shot several times Saturday night.

Investigations are ongoing.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com