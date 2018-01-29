BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Police say two people were shot and killed over the weekend in Louisiana’s capital city.
Baton Rouge police tell The Advocate that officers found a man shot outside an auto detail shop early Sunday and a woman dead behind the wheel of her car Saturday. Police do not have motives or suspects in either case.
Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. says 36-year-old Byron Jenkins was killed in Sunday’s shooting and a 23-year-old woman who was also hurt went to a hospital with injuries that did not appear life-threatening.
Police say 40-year-old Alfreda Mills was shot several times Saturday night.
Investigations are ongoing.
___
Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com