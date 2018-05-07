BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Authorities say a Louisiana man shot at his girlfriend and her two children.
News outlets cite a Baton Rouge police arrest report that says 42-year-old Tremayne Jarrett punched and pushed the woman during an argument Sunday and then shot at her and her young children as they escaped the residence.
Police found Jarrett’s gun in a kitchen cabinet inside the apartment.
He’s been charged with three counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of domestic abuse battery.
It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.