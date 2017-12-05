FITZWILLIAM, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire are looking for a 75-year-old woman who was last seen leaving a supermarket in Rindge.

Police say Marion Sargent drove from her home in Fitzwilliam on Monday afternoon and went to the supermarket. Surveillance video shows her leaving a Market Basket at 5:12 p.m.

Her family says she suffers from memory loss.

Sargent drives a red 2016 Ford Escape with a New Hampshire Disabled Veteran Registration 3089.

She is described as 5-foot-1, 97 pounds, brown hair, and brown eyes. She was wearing a pink fleece-type jacket and dark pants/jeans.