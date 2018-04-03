ROCKY FORD, Colo. (AP) — Police in southern Colorado are looking for a person who stabbed an officer and took off in his marked cruiser.
The officer was stabbed Tuesday in Rocky Ford, a city of about 3,800 people about 160 miles southeast of Denver.
KOAA-TV reported that a 21-year-old woman stabbed the officer during a welfare check before taking off in the cruiser.
The officer is expected to survive.
