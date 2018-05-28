RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Police are looking for the person or people involved in the theft of an 18-ton piece of construction equipment.
Riverhead police say the Caterpillar 315CL excavator was taken from 111 Mastro Road on Long Island sometime between April 20 and May 5.
Authorities say the big yellow machine with its clawed basket used to dig out dirt is worth $100,000.
There’s a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.
