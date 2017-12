NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department is looking for a man in connection to a slashing attack on a city bus.

Authorities say a woman was slashed in the face with a razor blade several times on Friday afternoon after a verbal dispute with another passenger, a man, turned physical.

The city bus was traveling in the Bronx at the time. The 19-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition and treated for her injuries.