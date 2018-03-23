PESOTUM, Ill. (AP) — Illinois State Police say they want to speak with the drivers of three vehicles witnessed leaving the scene of a hit-and-run accident that killed a University of Illinois wrestler.
Capt. Louis Kink said Friday that police don’t know if any of the vehicles struck 21-year-old Francis Edelen of Oak Forest, Illinois. He says police want to talk to the drivers to see if they saw anything that could help with the investigation into the Wednesday night accident along Interstate 57.
The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports police are looking for a green car, a white SUV and a third vehicle without a description. Authorities say Edelen was involved in an accident and left the crash site on foot “for an unknown reason.” They say an unknown vehicle or vehicles then struck him a short distance south of the first crash.
Information from: The News-Gazette, http://www.news-gazette.com