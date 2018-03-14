BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Police in Louisiana seek a teenager who fatally shot a 14-year-old while playing with a gun that accidentally fired.

Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely told news outlets Tuesday the 17-year-old is wanted in the shooting death of 14-year-old Tyree Fleming. Police plan to arrest the teenager for negligent homicide.

According to an arrest warrant, officers responded to reports of a shooting and found Fleming inside a bedroom suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

A witness told officers the 17-year-old pulled out a small black pistol and loaded it before pointing it at the witness.

The teenager pointed the gun at Fleming, who was lying on his bed. The witness told police when Fleming made a sudden movement to get up, the 17-year-old reacted by firing it.