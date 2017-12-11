GOFFSTOWN, N.H. (AP) — A police department in a New Hampshire town is looking for a man believed to have left a bottle in the lobby with a note saying its contents may be hazardous.

Sgt. Matthew Hozeny of the Goffstown Police Department tells WMUR-TV the man went over to the counter by the records window on Sunday afternoon, placed the bottle down, and left.

Hozeny said the plastic Pepsi bottle was about three-quarters full of a brown-colored liquid; the note was attached to it.

Officers briefly examined the bottle, then put the department on lockdown as a precaution. The state police bomb squad removed the bottle and determined it wasn’t hazardous.

It’s not clear what was in the bottle.

