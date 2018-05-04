WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police are making another push to find a man charged in a 2012 throat-slashing killing in the southern part of the city.

Thirty-seven-year-old Rathanak Chea left Wichita after he was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Pheng Xiong (fehn ZHAN’).

Wichita police said Xiong was killed by four men – three of them Asian Boys gang members – who broke into his home. Police said two of the men held Xiong down on his bed as another asked him if he had any last words before slashing his throat, nearly decapitating him. The killing was revenge for an earlier confrontation.

The other three suspects pleaded guilty previously. Anyone with information about Chea is asked to call Crime Stoppers or 911.