BROOKFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Police are looking for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in Brookfield and then took off.

A Brookfield woman was killed in Monday’s crash, which happened around 6:10 p.m. Police say they don’t know the kind of car involved, but say it would likely have damage to the front fender, hood and windshield.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Brookfield police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact them.