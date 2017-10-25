GLENVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Police in a New York town say they’re looking for the culprits who broke into an upstate gun store and made off with dozens of firearms.

Police in the Schenectady County town of Glenville say three people were caught on the video surveillance at Target Sports breaking into the business through a window early Monday morning.

Officials say the trio smashed open display cases and stole 40 long guns and handguns before fleeing in a vehicle, which has been found. Police have released surveillance images that show three people wearing hooded sweatshirts inside the store.

Glenville police, state police and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating.