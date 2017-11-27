BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities in New Hampshire say a man has died in a tree clearing accident.
WMUR-TV reports police responded to a home in Brentwood Sunday afternoon. Police say it appears the 35-year-old Epsom man was notching a tree when another tree blew over and hit him from behind. The man was found under a large pine tree by the homeowners who had hired him.
Authorities say the man had been working on clearing a lot at the home for the past couple months.
The victim’s name has not been released.
Police continue to investigate.
Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com