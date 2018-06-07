LINCOLN, N.H. (AP) — A police department in New Hampshire has become the first in the state to use a new electronic system to scan license plates.

The new units, which are attached to all Lincoln Police Department vehicles, allow officers to scan plates as they drive and cross-reference them with criminal and missing person databases. WMUR-TV reports each device costs about $10,000.

The new system went online for the Lincoln Police Department on Thursday.

___

Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com