LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Police in Lawrence say an officer shot a man who was pulled over for a suspected seat belt violation.
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that the man was uncooperative with a Lawrence police officer and refused orders to get out of his vehicle Tuesday afternoon.
Investigators say a struggle between the driver and an officer ensued and that the driver began beating the officer. Officials say that’s when a second officer shot the driver once.
The driver was taken to hospital and is in stable condition.
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.