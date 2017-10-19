LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say they have arrested three people in connection to a robbery that resulted with a man stabbed to death.

The Las Vegas Sun reports that police say Jose Juan Garcia-Hernandez was killed last week after meeting a woman for a date. Police say the woman and two others ambushed Garcia-Hernandez behind an apartment complex and took his car and wallet.

Police were led to the female and two male suspects after receiving information from a tipster. The three were arrested on Sunday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of robbery, conspiracy and murder with a deadly weapon.

The suspects have court date scheduled for next month.

Information from: Las Vegas Sun, http://www.lasvegassun.com