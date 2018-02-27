ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Law enforcement authorities in southern Utah are accusing a Las Vegas man of forcing a woman into prostitution.

The Spectrum reports 24-year-old Jerome Devon McFadden was arrested Friday in St. George on charges of exploiting prostitution, human trafficking and interfering with an arrest.

Police in St. George say McFadden traveled from Las Vegas to meet the woman and posted an online ad. Authorities say he then used her cellphone to set up appointments with numerous people who responded to the ad.

Authorities say the woman told police she had had multiple appointments and received money for performing sex acts, but McFadden kept it.

Records show McFadden is at the Washington County jail. They do not list his attorney. He is scheduled to appear in court March 5.

Information from: The Spectrum, http://www.thespectrum.com