LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a Las Cruces man has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman and stabbing his brother during a party.

Las Cruces police say 25-year-old Hanson James Dennis is being held without bond on suspicion of kidnapping, criminal sexual penetration, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Investigators say Dennis was hosting a party on Oct. 4 and had invited three women to his apartment.

During the party, Dennis suggested one of the women could rest in his bedroom and investigators believe that’s where he allegedly assaulted the victim and briefly held her against her will.

The 23-year-old woman later went outside and told other party-goers what happened.

Dennis’ brother allegedly confronted his sibling about the incident and was stabbed in the thigh.