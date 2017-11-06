LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — A Lake Havasu City man is in custody after he told authorities he killed his roommate last week.

Lake Havasu City police say 58-year-old Enrique Reyes turned himself in to the Quartzsite Police Department last Friday.

He’s expected to be extradited to Mohave County and face a murder charge.

Lake Havasu City police found 63-year-old Paul Smith dead inside the home’s living room.

They say Smith was stabbed and shot at least once.

Police say the time of death appears to be last Thursday, but an autopsy has been scheduled to help determine an exact cause of death.

Reyes was interviewed by detectives and told police he and Smith had an argument that escalated.

The two men lived at the Lake Havasu City home for an unknown period of time.