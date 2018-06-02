NEW YORK (AP) — Police are looking for a man on the loose who stabbed and slashed five people in a Manhattan bar.
The suspect entered the bar on Manhattan’s East Side on Saturday just after midnight and tried to dance with a woman. Police say he put his hands on her hips when her boyfriend confronted him. Police say the assailant pulled out a knife, stabbing and slashing the boyfriend in the torso and shoulders. His friends tried to help him and were slashed around the head and shoulders.
All five are in stable condition at Weill Cornell Medical Center.
The Turtle Bay Bar on 2nd Avenue near East 52nd Street was evacuated after the attack.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- U.S. trying to find discreet way to pay for Kim Jong Un’s hotel during summit
- Facing reassignment under Trump, top Yellowstone official instead retires
- Charlotte Fox, survivor of 1996 Everest disaster, dies after an apparent fall at home
- Ohio man sues after Customs takes life savings from his carry-on
- 'Pretty reckless,' says advocate of first steps underway to drill for oil in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge VIEW
Police say the suspect is in his 20s and was wearing a white shirt and white hat.