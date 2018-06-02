NEW YORK (AP) — Police are looking for a man on the loose who stabbed and slashed five people in a Manhattan bar.

The suspect entered the bar on Manhattan’s East Side on Saturday just after midnight and tried to dance with a woman. Police say he put his hands on her hips when her boyfriend confronted him. Police say the assailant pulled out a knife, stabbing and slashing the boyfriend in the torso and shoulders. His friends tried to help him and were slashed around the head and shoulders.

All five are in stable condition at Weill Cornell Medical Center.

The Turtle Bay Bar on 2nd Avenue near East 52nd Street was evacuated after the attack.

Police say the suspect is in his 20s and was wearing a white shirt and white hat.