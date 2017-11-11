PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a man who lunged at an officer with a knife was shot and critically wounded in south Philadelphia

Police said officers responded to a domestic disturbance shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday and were met by the 57-year-old resident who was said to be “irate regarding the television and internet not working.”

Police said the man blamed other occupants, a man and two women, for the problem, and re-entered the home while an officer was talking to them and neared the other man with a folding knife.

Police said he refused commands to drop the weapon and then lunged at an officer, who fired. Police said he “fell to the floor with the knife still in his hand” and was taken to Presbyterian Hospital in critical but stable condition.