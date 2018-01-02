BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say police found a knife near where a Boise police officer shot a 57-year-old man who advanced while refusing to show his hands.
The Boise Police Department in a news release says the man shot by an officer Monday morning was also suffering from what appeared to be previously inflicted knife wounds.
Police responded at 7:15 a.m. to a residence following reports of a man with a gun who might be suicidal.
Police say the man came out near the home with at least one hand behind his back.
Most Read Stories
- Deaths among King County's homeless reach new high amid growing crisis
- Seahawks free agents: An early look at who may stay and who may go
- You can’t deny it, these Seahawks got exactly what they deserved — no spot in playoffs
- Five members of Washington family among 10 killed in fiery crash outside Acapulco
- No playoffs, no 10th victory, no nothing as Blair Walsh misses FG for Seahawks
Police say a six-year veteran of the Boise Police Department opened fire when the man didn’t obey commands.
Police treated the man, and he was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
His name hasn’t been released.