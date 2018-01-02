EDGEWATER, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida fatally shot a man who they say was chasing and shooting at his wife.

Edgewater police spokesman Joe Mahoney said officers responded to reports of a shooting Monday night and saw 65-year-old Gary Johns chasing his wife, 58-year-old Karen Johns. She was screaming, and he was firing his handgun at her.

Officers ordered him to drop the gun but he refused. Mahoney says two officers fired at Gary Johns, who was declared dead at a hospital. His wife suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Mahoney says the two officers are on administrative leave, pending an investigation.