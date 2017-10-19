CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — A police officer in Florida fatally shot an armed, suicidal man during a confrontation at an apartment complex.
Clearwater police said in a news release 34-year-old Mitchell Fox was shot early Thursday at The Sands of Clearwater, where he lived with his wife and two children.
According to police, Fox’s wife called police to report that her husband was threatening to kill himself. She said he was armed.
Officers asked Fox to drop his weapon, but he refused. The news release says Fox threatened the officer before the shooting.
Most Read Stories
- 'The Big Dark' is here as first of three storms rolls into Northwest on stretch of trans-Pacific moisture
- 'The Big Dark': Satellite image shows future rain clouds stretching from China to Puget Sound
- Bail set at $1M for uncle suspected of killing Lynnwood 6-year-old
- Police: Lynnwood 6-year-old drowned in bathtub by visiting relative
- National Weather Service gives 'very wet and windy' advisory for Seattle area
Fox died at the hospital. His wife told investigators that Fox told her when he left the apartment he “was going to hell and not coming back.”
The officer has been placed on administrative leave. Their names and races weren’t released.