MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in the western Mexico state of Jalisco say seven people have been killed in a clash with state police.

The Jalisco state prosecutor’s office says officers were patrolling a dirt road in Encarnacion de Diaz when they came under fire from two vehicles early Tuesday. It says seven men were killed in the ensuing gunbattle, while two escaped.

The prosecutor’s statement says police vehicles were hit by gunfire, but no officers were wounded.

Encarnacion de Diaz is about 110 miles (180 kilometers) northeast of Guadalajara.