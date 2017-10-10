NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — Authorities in Delaware say police killed two aggressive dogs after they attacked an officer.
New Castle County police officers were dispatched Tuesday afternoon after a home burglary alarm activated.
Upon arriving at the residence, an officer learned that the alarm was triggered from a backdoor. After walking around to the rear yard, the officer was attacked by the dogs. The officer fired a stun gun at one of the dogs but that did not stop it. The officer then shot and killed the dog before being taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Assisting officers found the second dog a short time later. Officials say that dog remained aggressive and was killed by police.
Most Read Stories
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- Trying to make sense of ESPN’s spat with Chris Petersen WATCH
- At least 10 dead as fires rage in California wine country VIEW
- WWII German POW returns to Washington state — to say thank you for being captured
- Seattle police recover Subaru fired on by officers in Eastlake
The homeowners were cited for allowing dogs to run loose and not vaccinating them.