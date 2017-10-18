KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A Uganda opposition official says police have shot dead two people while seeking to foil a political rally in a remote part of the country.
Ingrid Turinawe, the mobilization secretary of the opposition Forum for Democratic Change party, says a campaign event in Rukungiri district turned violent when police blocked hundreds of supporters from entering a stadium.
A Ugandan police spokesman did not answer calls for comment.
Opposition leaders are trying to mobilize against efforts to remove an age barrier in the constitution that prevents 73-year-old President Yoweri Museveni from extending his rule. He has held power in the East African nation since 1986.
The constitution bars anyone who has reached age 75 from contesting the presidency.