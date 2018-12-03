FLORENCE, Ky. (AP) — Police in Kentucky say a man named Jesse James told them he killed an Arizona woman in a rented hotel room.
Florence Police say 26-year-old Amanda D. Webster of Cameron, Arizona, was found dead at a Home 2 Suites on Saturday morning. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that officers soon learned the room was registered to 32-year-old Jesse A. James of Burlington, Kentucky.
Other officers had arrested a man acting strangely at the Florence Rave Cinema. The police statement Saturday says he had given officers false names and identifying information, and was being held for giving false information and identity theft.
That man later acknowledged his real name and told police he killed Webster that morning. It’s unclear whether James has a lawyer.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Perversion of Justice: How a future Trump Cabinet member gave a serial sex abuser the deal of a lifetime VIEW
- ‘Where are we going?’: George Bush’s final days
- Yukon trapper shoots attacking grizzly — then finds his family already mauled to death
- Navy admiral found dead in Bahrain home
- Michelle Obama lights up Internet with frank criticism of Facebook exec's 'lean in' mantra
___
Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com