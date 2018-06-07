Share story

By
The Associated Press

PITTSFIELD, Maine (AP) — Maine police say they’ve been keeping an eye on a moose that’s been roaming around a Pittsfield park.

Pittsfield Police Chief Peter Bickmore said Wednesday “we’ve got a Bullwinkle on the loose,” and that police were dealing with the large animal for most of the morning.

The Bangor Daily News reports the moose was first spotted around 8 a.m. — taking the mound at Manson Park’s baseball field.

A police officer shooed the moose away, but it later returned to wandering back and forth throughout the park for most of the morning.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The animal has been tagged, and Bickmore says it wanders between Pittsfield and Burnham.

___

Information from: Bangor Daily News, http://www.bangordailynews.com

The Associated Press