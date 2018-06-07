PITTSFIELD, Maine (AP) — Maine police say they’ve been keeping an eye on a moose that’s been roaming around a Pittsfield park.
Pittsfield Police Chief Peter Bickmore said Wednesday “we’ve got a Bullwinkle on the loose,” and that police were dealing with the large animal for most of the morning.
The Bangor Daily News reports the moose was first spotted around 8 a.m. — taking the mound at Manson Park’s baseball field.
A police officer shooed the moose away, but it later returned to wandering back and forth throughout the park for most of the morning.
The animal has been tagged, and Bickmore says it wanders between Pittsfield and Burnham.
