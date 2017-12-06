EVESHAM, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey police K-9 will have an extra layer of protection while working, thanks to a nonprofit organization.

Evesham Township Police Department’s K-9 Moose received ballistic body armor during a ceremony Monday. The bulletproof vest was donated to the department by the Capital K-9 Association.

Capital K-9 works with law enforcement agencies to equip police dogs with body armor and other safety equipment. The nonprofit organization was founded by the Trenton Police Department’s K-9 unit.

Officer Joseph Czyzewski Jr., Moose’s handler, says he’s grateful for the donation. Czyzewski says the protective vest makes him feel better about his K-9 partner.

Capital K-9 has donated vests to 60 police dogs in 10 states.