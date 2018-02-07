DENVER (AP) — Denver District Attorney Beth McCann says four police officers have been justified in shooting two women who led police on a violent car chase through three cities.

The Denver Post reported Wednesday that the three Littleton Police Department officers and an Englewood Police Department officer were cleared in the June incident.

The chase began after midnight when one of the officers spotted a stolen vehicle outside a gas station.

McCann says the officers who pursued the vehicle knew the car’s occupants had been involved in an earlier carjacking where shots had been fired. The driver, Marta Sanchez, then led police on a high-speed chase. Officers shot at the car 44 times on three occasions before the chase ended.

Police found a loaded gun and a large knife in the vehicle.

___

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com