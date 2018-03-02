WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a 6-year-old girl has been found safe after the sport utility vehicle in which she was sleeping was stolen from a Wichita Laundromat.
Police Lt. Travis Rakestraw says the girl’s mom left her keys in the SUV’s ignition when she went into the Lost Sock Laundromat around 7 p.m. Thursday. The Wichita Eagle reports that she realized 10 minutes later that the vehicle was gone.
Authorities were working to issue an Amber Alert when the abandoned SUV was found around 8:45 p.m. and about 2 miles (3.22 kilometers) from the laundromat. The girl was still asleep in the back seat and reunited with her mother. Rakestraw says it’s “a blessing” that the girl never knew she was in danger.
Police are searching the vehicle for possible evidence.
___
Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com