NEW YORK (AP) — Police have issued an advisory for Brooklyn residents about a particularly toxic batch of synthetic marijuana known as K2 that has triggered 49 overdoses.

Police on Monday warned residents of five locations where highly dangerous batches of K2 were in circulation: Broadway and Myrtle Avenue, Fulton Street, Ralph Avenue, Van Sinderen Avenue and Atlantic Avenue.

Twenty-five people were hospitalized on Saturday due to bad reactions to K2 at an intersection in Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, the same location that 33 people overdosed from K2 in 2016.

So far, police have made 13 arrests in the past two days.

K2 is a name for a synthetic compound that mimics the effect of THC, the most psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. The drug can be many times as potent as the THC in marijuana.