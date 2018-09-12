DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines woman is accused of binding her children by the hands or feet to keep them under control.

Polk County court records say 38-year-old Jessica Henderson is charged with child endangerment. The records don’t list an attorney who can comment on Henderson’s behalf. Her next court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 22.

School officials contacted police last month about a photograph taken in March that shows the children tied up on the floor. Authorities haven’t said who took the photograph.

Police Sgt. Paul Parizek (puh-REE’-zihk) says the children aged 9, 5 and 4 years were taken to a hospital but had suffered no significant injuries.

Henderson told Des Moines station KCCI that a friend of hers bound the children when she was in another room.