ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say an animal cruelty investigation is underway after a 16-year-old boy was seen on video throwing a cat onto the street.
KABC-TV reports the Ontario Police Department launched an investigation into the incident that eventually led them to identify a teen boy believed to be responsible for the abuse of the kitten. The suspect, who will not be identified due to his age, has not been located and arrested.
Authorities say the video in question was posted on Snapchat.
Investigators say they located the animal and its owner. They say the cat has a fractured leg but is expected to be OK.
___
Information from: KABC-TV, http://abclocal.go.com/kabc/