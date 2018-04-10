Share story

By
The Associated Press

FITCHBURG, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say they are investigating the “suspicious death” of a 6-year-old girl in Massachusetts.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early told reporters that police responding to a 911 call at a Fitchburg home Tuesday found an injured 9-year-old boy and a non-responsive 6-year-old girl.

Early says the children were taken to the hospital, where the girl was pronounced dead. The district attorney says the boy’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Fitchburg Police Chief Earnest Martineau says it was not a “random act” and there is no danger to the public.

The officials didn’t provide any other details or answer any of reporters’ questions. They say the investigation is in the early stages.

