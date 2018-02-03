Share story

By
The Associated Press

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Mesa police are conducting a homicide investigator after officers responding to a report of a stabbing at a nail salon found an adult’s dead body inside the business.

Police haven’t released additional information of the person found dead Friday evening other than that he or she was an adult.

Detective Steve Barry says other people were at the salon when officers arrived.

The incident occurred Friday night near Ellsworth and Baseline roads.

