MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Mesa police are conducting a homicide investigator after officers responding to a report of a stabbing at a nail salon found an adult’s dead body inside the business.
Police haven’t released additional information of the person found dead Friday evening other than that he or she was an adult.
Detective Steve Barry says other people were at the salon when officers arrived.
The incident occurred Friday night near Ellsworth and Baseline roads.
Most Read Stories
- As cost of living soars, half of Seattle-area tax filers earn under $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- It’s worse than you think: Everett leads the nation in traffic congestion, report says
- King County housing market kicks off 2018 even hotter than before, as Seattle breaks price record
- Four-star defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa flips commitment from USC to Washington
- Second group of West Seattle homeowners accused of cutting public trees settles for $360,000