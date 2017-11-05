PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police are investigating an overnight stabbing in Rhode Island’s capital city.

Providence police say patrol officers found a 24-year-old man bleeding from multiple stab wounds early Sunday. The victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he underwent surgery.

The Providence Journal reports that officers had observed a disturbance on the front porch of a home prior to spotting the victim. They then saw the man leaving through the side yard.

It’s unclear what the victim’s current condition is.

___

Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com