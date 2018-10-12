Share story

By
The Associated Press

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Court records indicate police in Iowa have recovered three knives in an investigation into the killing of a top amateur golfer from Spain.

Collin Richards is charged with first-degree murder in the Sept. 17 stabbing of Celia Barquin Arozamena, an Iowa State University standout, at a golf course in Ames, Iowa.

Search warrant documents filed Thursday show one knife was found at a campsite in Ames to which Richards has been connected.

The records show officers responding on Sept. 20 to a garage fire at a home where Richards allegedly showered after the slaying found two kitchen knives, one serrated, with blades longer than four inches.

Investigators haven’t said which of the knives may have been used in the slaying.

If convicted of murder, Richards faces life in prison.

