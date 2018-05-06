Share story

By
The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police are investigating shots fired in Providence and what they believe to be a related car crash.

WPRI-TV reports a vehicle has been identified as being involved with shots fired on Bodell Avenue, and driving away from the scene Sunday.

A car chase ended with the car crashing, but suspects managed to flee. Police are still looking for the occupants of the car, and are trying to determine if one of those people was responsible for the shooting.

No other details are immediately available.

The Associated Press