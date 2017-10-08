NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey police say two men are dead after a shooting over the weekend.

Newark officials say the two men were found after a shooting was reported around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. NJ.com reports (http://bit.ly/2y90XPc ) the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office’s Major Crimes Taskforce is investigating the shooting as a double homicide.

Chief Assistant Prosecutor Thomas Fennelly says the men were found in the South Side neighborhood of Newark.

The identities of the two victims were not immediately available. Police are investigating.

