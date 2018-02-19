LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police are investigating a shooting at a home in Las Vegas where three other people were shot and killed last year.

Lt. Isaac Auten tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal police responded to the home before 5 a.m. Monday and found the man dead with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Auten says police have no information on the shooter.

The home is on the southeast side of the city. Police have previously described it as a “problem house.”

A woman is currently in custody facing multiple murder charges after police in December accused her of fatally shooting her three roommates with whom she had had an ongoing dispute.

Police have said officers last year were called to the house at least a dozen times on disturbances and property crimes.

