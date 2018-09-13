PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police are investigating a possible bias crime after a racial slur was etched into the side of a vehicle in Portland.
The Portland Police Bureau says officers responded to Northeast Portland Wednesday afternoon to a report of a vandalized vehicle.
Police say the victim’s vehicle was parked in her driveway when someone smeared paint on it and defaced it with the slur.
Police say no arrests have been made and they are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Bias Crime Detail Detective Jeff Sharp at 503-823-9773.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Labrador dog named Lucy saves Oregon man from sex conviction
- Trump attacks mayor of San Juan as he touts readiness for Hurricane Florence
- Authorities: Dead Oregon hiker likely killed by cougar
- To stay or go? Millions in hurricane's path must decide VIEW
- Trump administration diverted nearly $10 million from FEMA to ICE detention program, according to federal document