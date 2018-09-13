PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police are investigating a possible bias crime after a racial slur was etched into the side of a vehicle in Portland.

The Portland Police Bureau says officers responded to Northeast Portland Wednesday afternoon to a report of a vandalized vehicle.

Police say the victim’s vehicle was parked in her driveway when someone smeared paint on it and defaced it with the slur.

Police say no arrests have been made and they are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Bias Crime Detail Detective Jeff Sharp at 503-823-9773.