PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a person was killed at a creamery business in northeast Oregon.
The East Oregonian reports Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan says deputies responded to a call at about 6:30 a.m. Monday at the Umapine Creamery west of Umapine.
Rowan said a person was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
Umapine Creamery co-owner Brent Carroll told the newspaper the incident involved two employees who were in a dispute.
The victim and suspect have not been publicly named.
Authorities in Oregon and Washington were investigating.
Information from: East Oregonian, http://www.eastoregonian.com