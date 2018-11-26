PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a person was killed at a creamery business in northeast Oregon.

The East Oregonian reports Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan says deputies responded to a call at about 6:30 a.m. Monday at the Umapine Creamery west of Umapine.

Rowan said a person was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Umapine Creamery co-owner Brent Carroll told the newspaper the incident involved two employees who were in a dispute.

The victim and suspect have not been publicly named.

Authorities in Oregon and Washington were investigating.

___

Information from: East Oregonian, http://www.eastoregonian.com