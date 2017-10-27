BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Burlington Police are investigating after a series of early morning gunshots were reported at an apartment building in the Vermont city.
Police say multiple shots were fired at the apartment building early Thursday at 700 Riverside Ave.
A mother and child were sleeping in the apartment unit that was hit by the gunfire, but they were not hurt.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Burlington Police.
