The Associated Press

NETTLETON, Miss. (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a man fatally struck by a southbound train.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal of Tupelo reports Nettleton police investigators were still at the scene of the Sunday morning incident that night.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

Information from: Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, http://djournal.com

