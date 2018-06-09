BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Massachusetts.
Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz says Brockton police responded to multiple 911 calls regarding a shooting shortly after 6 p.m. Friday.
Twenty-one-year-old Anthony S. Baker was found unresponsive in the street and transported to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Prosecutors and Brockton Police are seeking information from the public and believe this was not a random act.
