CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation say a man is dead after a standoff with police.

The TBI said in a news release the shooting happened Friday after a standoff that lasted several hours in Clarksville. The release says authorities went to an apartment to discuss the man’s ex-girlfriend, who recently went missing in Middle Tennessee.

The incident escalated after several hours, and SWAT officers breached the apartment door, but police say the man fired several shots in the general direction of officers. During the next few hours, SWAT officers used tear gas and negotiation but were unsuccessful and again breached the door.

The release says the officers were met by the man holding two weapons pointed in the direction of the officers, who fired, striking him several times and killing him. No officers were injured.

The man was identified as 49-year-old James Vaughn. The officers weren’t identified.